Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $827.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

