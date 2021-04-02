Aegis Begins Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

UMH stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $827.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

