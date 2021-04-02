Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $55.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $39.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

