Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZUL. Santander cut Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.08 on Monday. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $7,925,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

