Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

LIFZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $29.87 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

