Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

LIFZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $29.87 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.