Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.21.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

EXR stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.