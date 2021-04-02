MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

MSADY opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

