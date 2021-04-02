Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

