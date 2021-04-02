PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PBTHF stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Get PointsBet alerts:

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.