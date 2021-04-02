Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

