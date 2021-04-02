Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 148,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

