ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOL. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.