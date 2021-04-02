Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 8,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,043,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,934.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

