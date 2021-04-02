Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Up 7%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 1,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 332,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

