Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

