Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 739,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

