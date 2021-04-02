Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,021,128 shares.The stock last traded at $32.91 and had previously closed at $31.88.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

