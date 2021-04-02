Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.50 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

