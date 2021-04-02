Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.19. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $321.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

