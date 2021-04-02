Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. HSBC cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $711.50.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.