Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $852.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $97,989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 429,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

