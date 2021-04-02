Craig Hallum Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $105.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.