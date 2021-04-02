Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $21.80 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.33.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.01 on Monday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Infosys by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,036,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

