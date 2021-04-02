Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $153.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.93.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
