Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $153.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.93.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

