Piper Sandler Comments on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

