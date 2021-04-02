Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

