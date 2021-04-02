Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $775.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $661.75 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $694.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.