Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

SOLO opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

