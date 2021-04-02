Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TH opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

