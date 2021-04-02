Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to “Strong-Buy”

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STLA. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

