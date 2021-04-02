OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,538 shares.The stock last traded at $39.27 and had previously closed at $38.15.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
