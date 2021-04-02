OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,538 shares.The stock last traded at $39.27 and had previously closed at $38.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

