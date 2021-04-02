Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.79. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

