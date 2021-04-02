Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 115,912 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.00.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

