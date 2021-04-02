Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.31. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 715 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

