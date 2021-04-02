New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $43.33

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $44.91. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 797 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.