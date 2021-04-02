Biocept Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 366 call options.

BIOC opened at $4.88 on Friday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group started coverage on Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

