Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HGEN. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

