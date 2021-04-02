HC Wainwright Increases Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $514.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

