New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.04.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,940,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.