Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of LEAF opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.