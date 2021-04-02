FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$152.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.60 million.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.