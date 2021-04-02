Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.95. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 35,533 shares traded.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

