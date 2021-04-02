Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.84.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.66%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.