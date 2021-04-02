AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.