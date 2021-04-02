Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $139.70 and last traded at $137.52, with a volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.11.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,072 shares of company stock worth $18,138,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.