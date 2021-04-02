FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised by Analyst

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $412.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 over the last ninety days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.