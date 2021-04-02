Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $147.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 330,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

