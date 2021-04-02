Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $138.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,668. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

