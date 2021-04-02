Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.53.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.