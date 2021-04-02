Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Get First Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

FRBA opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.